Man injured in Russian attack on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast

A 76-year-old man has been injured in a Russian attack on the city of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on 23 May.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy continues to fire on the border areas in Sumy Oblast. The Bilopillia hromada is suffering the most. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A 76-year-old resident of Bilopillia has been injured in an enemy strike today [Friday 23 May]. The man was on his personal plot of land when the Russians opened fire. Doctors have performed surgery and he is now recovering in hospital."

Details: Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that a fire had broken out in a house in the Bilopillia hromada following a strike with multiple-launch rocket systems on Friday morning. People were not in the house during the hit.

In total, around ten houses in the hromada have been destroyed or seriously damaged over the past day.

Intensified evacuation has been ongoing in the Bilopillia and Vorozhba hromadas since the beginning of May.

Quote: "About 3,000 people remain in the Bilopillia hromada now. Three people left yesterday. Fewer than 800 people remain in the Vorozhba hromada.

Residents of the border area are being urged to evacuate without delay."

