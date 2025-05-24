Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day

Soldiers with rifles. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded, 11 tanks and 47 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 979,830 (+1,130) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,852 (+11) tanks;

tanks; 22,622 (+47) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 28,201 (+36) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,395 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,169 (+2) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

336 (+0) helicopters;

37,177 (+232) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

49,639 (+232) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,895 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

