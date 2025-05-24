Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 24 May 2025, 07:52
Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded, 11 tanks and 47 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 979,830 (+1,130) military personnel;
- 10,852 (+11) tanks;
- 22,622 (+47) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,201 (+36) artillery systems;
- 1,395 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,169 (+2) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 37,177 (+232) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 49,639 (+232) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,895 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!