Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 24 May 2025, 07:52
Soldiers with rifles. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded, 11 tanks and 47 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 979,830 (+1,130) military personnel;
  • 10,852 (+11) tanks;
  • 22,622 (+47) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,201 (+36) artillery systems;
  • 1,395 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,169 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 37,177 (+232) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 49,639 (+232) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,895 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

