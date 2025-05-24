Russia attacks port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast overnight
Saturday, 24 May 2025, 10:44
The Russian armed forces attacked Odesa Oblast with attack drones on the night of 23-24 May.
Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: It has been reported that the Russians managed to hit port infrastructure facilities.
No injuries were mentioned, and information about the damage was not specified.
Background: Explosions rocked Odesa on the night of 23-24 May.
