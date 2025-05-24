All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosions heard in Odesa – video

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 24 May 2025, 00:28
Explosions heard in Odesa – video
An explosion. Photo: Depositphotos

Explosions occurred in the city of Odesa during an air raid and threat of Russian UAVs on the night of 23-24 May. 

Source: Dumska, and Odesa-based local news outlet; Suspilne. Odesa, Odesa-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast at 00:10. 

Advertisement:

Media outlets were reporting the sounds of explosions in Odesa starting at 00:19. 

Dumska also reported that air defence forces had been responding in the city. 

Updated: The all-clear was given in Odesa Oblast at 01:26. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

explosiondronesair-raid warning
Advertisement:
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv: fires recorded across city, civilians injured – photos
"Mum, I've been exchanged, I'm home!" – first videos from prisoner swap released – videos
Politico: German company bypasses sanctions and supplies technology to Russia via Slovenia
Polish PM on presidential candidate's promise not to let Ukraine into NATO: It's treason
All News
explosion
Explosions heard in Chernivtsi Oblast
Woman seriously injured in Kherson Oblast explosion
Russian drone attack on Kyiv causes fire, debris falls on boiler house
RECENT NEWS
12:49
Bloomberg discloses details of 18th sanctions package against Russia
11:50
Zelenskyy once again calls for ceasefire after large-scale Russian nighttime attack – video
11:36
EU ambassador to Ukraine: If anyone still doubts Russia's intentions, read the news
11:15
Trump's envoy Kellogg calls POW exchange most positive outcome of talks in Türkiye
10:44
Russia attacks port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast overnight
10:14
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
09:21
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence records 150 executions of soldiers in Russian captivity
09:14
How Russia is indoctrinating young people in Ukraine's occupied territories
09:06
Financial Times: UK investigates Russian involvement in arson attacks on property linked to PM
08:58
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: