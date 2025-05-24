Explosions heard in Odesa – video

Explosions occurred in the city of Odesa during an air raid and threat of Russian UAVs on the night of 23-24 May.

Source: Dumska, and Odesa-based local news outlet; Suspilne. Odesa, Odesa-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Odesa Oblast at 00:10.

Media outlets were reporting the sounds of explosions in Odesa starting at 00:19.

Dumska also reported that air defence forces had been responding in the city.

Updated: The all-clear was given in Odesa Oblast at 01:26.

