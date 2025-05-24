President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 May, recalling that Kyiv has proposed a ceasefire many times.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It was a difficult night for all of Ukraine… With each such attack, the world becomes more certain that the cause of prolonging the war lies in Moscow. Ukraine has proposed a ceasefire many times — both a full one and one in the skies. It all has been ignored. It is clear that far stronger pressure must be imposed on Russia to get results and launch real diplomacy."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that his team is waiting for sanctions from the US, Europe and all our partners.

Background: The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia had launched 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones against Ukraine on the night of 23-24 May.

