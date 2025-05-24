All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Presidential debate in Poland: candidates argue over Zelenskyy and Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 May 2025, 16:00
Presidential debate in Poland: candidates argue over Zelenskyy and Ukraine
Polish presidential candidates. Photo: Paweł Supernak/PAP

Ukraine and the Polish attitude towards it emerged as one of the most critical subjects of discussion during the televised debates of Poland's presidential contenders on the evening of 23 May.

Source: Polish news agency PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Karol Nawrocki, the opposition-backed presidential candidate, claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown a poor attitude towards Poland, while Rafał Trzaskowski, the Civic Coalition candidate, accused Nawrocki of echoing Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric on Kyiv’s NATO membership.

Advertisement:

Both candidates asked each other three questions across six thematic blocks: health, international politics, economics, social policy, security and worldview.

Migration and Ukraine repeatedly arose in the discussions. Both candidates distanced themselves from the EU migration pact. Nawrocki reiterated that, if elected president, he would seek its unilateral termination, while Trzaskowski argued that the pact would "never come into force" due to Poland’s support for Ukraine.

Quote from Trzaskowski: "I was the one who ensured EU documents stated that, by helping Ukrainians, we would not accept additional migrants."

Details: Nawrocki accused Trzaskowski of lying and challenged him to cite a specific document. Trzaskowski clarified he was referring to a 2015 EU decision.

Quote from Nawrocki: "I don’t believe there was a war in Ukraine in 2015."

Details: Trzaskowski countered that Russia’s occupation of Crimea constituted a war.

In the security block, Trzaskowski asked Nawrocki if he opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership, noting that such a stance aligns with Putin’s views.

Quote from Nawrocki: "I speak for the Polish people. … If President Zelenskyy treats us poorly, we have the right to say so. Millions of Poles today feel this but are silenced by accusations of spreading Putin’s propaganda."

Details: He added that, as someone "persecuted by Russia", he represents those who resent Ukraine "flooding" Poland with grain, creating unfair competition.

On relations with US President Donald Trump, Trzaskowski said he has never spoken ill of him and enjoys "excellent relations with Republicans".

Quote from Nawrocki: "Trump doesn’t respect those who grovel. He values strength and influence."

Details: Nawrocki agreed, stating, "Indeed, Trump admires strong, influential leaders who speak for their people and their cause".

Background: Following the first round of the presidential election held on 18 May, Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski from the ruling party advanced to the second round with 31.36% of the vote, along with Karol Nawrocki, Head of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, backed by the opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), who received 29.54%.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandZelenskyyELECTIONS
Advertisement:
Presidential debate in Poland: candidates argue over Zelenskyy and Ukraine
updatedAnother 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos, video
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv: fires recorded across city, civilians injured – photos
Ukraine hands over former Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk's aide to Russia as part of exchange
All News
Poland
Polish troops show part of fortifications on border with Russia – photos
Poland intercepts Russian plane whose actions posed a threat
Polish PM on presidential candidate's promise not to let Ukraine into NATO: It's treason
RECENT NEWS
18:09
UK foreign secretary on Russia's latest attack on Ukraine: not the actions of a country seeking peace
17:56
Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast 90% destroyed or damaged, situation is critical
17:20
Putin remains resolute on victory in Ukraine, US assessment reveals
17:14
Zelenskyy confers Hero of Ukraine title on 7 soldiers, 6 of them posthumously
17:01
Slovak party seeks to officially demand compensation from Ukraine for aid
16:12
Crimea schools renamed en masse to glorify Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine
16:00
Presidential debate in Poland: candidates argue over Zelenskyy and Ukraine
15:42
Separated by war: Ukrainian soldier reunited with daughter after release from Russian captivity
15:35
Russia to send Ukraine ceasefire memorandum "in the coming days"
15:06
Kyiv police downs Russian drone in nighttime attack – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: