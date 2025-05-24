Presidential debate in Poland: candidates argue over Zelenskyy and Ukraine

Ukraine and the Polish attitude towards it emerged as one of the most critical subjects of discussion during the televised debates of Poland's presidential contenders on the evening of 23 May.

Source: Polish news agency PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Karol Nawrocki, the opposition-backed presidential candidate, claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown a poor attitude towards Poland, while Rafał Trzaskowski, the Civic Coalition candidate, accused Nawrocki of echoing Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric on Kyiv’s NATO membership.

Advertisement:

Both candidates asked each other three questions across six thematic blocks: health, international politics, economics, social policy, security and worldview.

Migration and Ukraine repeatedly arose in the discussions. Both candidates distanced themselves from the EU migration pact. Nawrocki reiterated that, if elected president, he would seek its unilateral termination, while Trzaskowski argued that the pact would "never come into force" due to Poland’s support for Ukraine.

Quote from Trzaskowski: "I was the one who ensured EU documents stated that, by helping Ukrainians, we would not accept additional migrants."

Details: Nawrocki accused Trzaskowski of lying and challenged him to cite a specific document. Trzaskowski clarified he was referring to a 2015 EU decision.

Quote from Nawrocki: "I don’t believe there was a war in Ukraine in 2015."

Details: Trzaskowski countered that Russia’s occupation of Crimea constituted a war.

In the security block, Trzaskowski asked Nawrocki if he opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership, noting that such a stance aligns with Putin’s views.

Quote from Nawrocki: "I speak for the Polish people. … If President Zelenskyy treats us poorly, we have the right to say so. Millions of Poles today feel this but are silenced by accusations of spreading Putin’s propaganda."

Details: He added that, as someone "persecuted by Russia", he represents those who resent Ukraine "flooding" Poland with grain, creating unfair competition.

On relations with US President Donald Trump, Trzaskowski said he has never spoken ill of him and enjoys "excellent relations with Republicans".

Quote from Nawrocki: "Trump doesn’t respect those who grovel. He values strength and influence."

Details: Nawrocki agreed, stating, "Indeed, Trump admires strong, influential leaders who speak for their people and their cause".

Background: Following the first round of the presidential election held on 18 May, Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski from the ruling party advanced to the second round with 31.36% of the vote, along with Karol Nawrocki, Head of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, backed by the opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), who received 29.54%.



Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!