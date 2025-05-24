Zelenskyy confers Hero of Ukraine title on 7 soldiers, 6 of them posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine on seven soldiers, six posthumously.

Source: decrees on the president’s website

Details: Senior Sergeant Andrii Orlovskyi received the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star.

Six others were honoured posthumously: Lieutenant Oleksandr Chukhno, Lieutenant Anton Spitsyn, Private Pavlo Lysytsia, Lieutenant Anatolii Lypchei, Junior Lieutenant Nazar Kravchuk and Lieutenant Maksym Vepryk.

The decrees were issued on 23 May.

