Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 24 May 2025, 18:09
UK foreign secretary on Russia's latest attack on Ukraine: not the actions of a country seeking peace
David Lammy. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has condemned Russia's latest large-scale attack on Ukraine.

Source: Lammy on X, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lammy stressed that these are not the actions of a country that seeks peace.

Quote: "Russia targeted Ukraine again last night – with 14 missiles and hundreds of drones across the country. Another night of terror for Ukrainian civilians, with yet more injured and more homes destroyed. These are not the actions of a country seeking peace."

Background:

  • The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia had launched 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones against Ukraine on the night of 23-24 May.
  • Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna reacted to the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv and said that Russia's continuous aggression has a simple explanation: "It hasn’t faced enough pressure to stop".
  • Katarina Mathernova, the European Union's Ambassador to Ukraine, has advised those who doubt Russia's intentions to read the news.

