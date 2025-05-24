All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One person killed and one injured in Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 24 May 2025, 19:10
One person killed and one injured in Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast
A missile launch. Photo: Getty Images

A 51-year-old woman has been killed and another local resident injured in a Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Russian troops used guided aerial bombs to attack the village of Velyka Pysarivka in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy Oblast on 24 May. The strike killed a 51-year-old woman and injured a 43-year-old man.

Advertisement:

The injured man is being provided with the necessary medical care.

The bombardment also damaged residential buildings. Emergency workers and other services are at the scene.

Previously: On 24 May, a munition exploded in the village of Kalynivske in Kherson Oblast, killing an 8-year-old boy and injuring two children and three adults.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Russians manage to gain foothold in Sumy Oblast, DeepState analysts say
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed
Polish presidential debate: candidates argue about Zelenskyy and Ukraine
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv: fires recorded across city, civilians injured – photos
All News
Sumy Oblast
Sumy authorities refute claims that Russians have captured Yunakivka
Man injured in Russian attack on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast
Man killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russians manage to gain foothold in Sumy Oblast, DeepState analysts say
19:59
Zelenskyy announces third stage of prisoner swap
19:43
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed
19:11
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kozacha Lopan
19:10
One person killed and one injured in Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast
18:47
Sumy authorities refute claims that Russians have captured Yunakivka
18:09
UK foreign secretary on Russia's latest attack on Ukraine: not the actions of a country seeking peace
17:56
Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast 90% destroyed or damaged, situation is critical
17:20
Putin remains resolute on victory in Ukraine, US assessment reveals
17:14
Zelenskyy confers Hero of Ukraine title on 7 soldiers, 6 of them posthumously
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: