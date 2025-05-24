One person killed and one injured in Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast

A 51-year-old woman has been killed and another local resident injured in a Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Russian troops used guided aerial bombs to attack the village of Velyka Pysarivka in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy Oblast on 24 May. The strike killed a 51-year-old woman and injured a 43-year-old man.

The injured man is being provided with the necessary medical care.

The bombardment also damaged residential buildings. Emergency workers and other services are at the scene.

Previously: On 24 May, a munition exploded in the village of Kalynivske in Kherson Oblast, killing an 8-year-old boy and injuring two children and three adults.

