Russia claims 110 Ukrainian drones downed across multiple regions

Russia claims its air defences intercepted and destroyed 110 Ukrainian drones overnight on 24-25 May.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Details: According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, 16 drones were downed over Tula Oblast, 14 over Bryansk and Kaluga oblasts, 13 over Moscow and Tver oblasts, 10 over Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, eight over Oryol Oblast, two over Smolensk Oblast and one each over Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod and Novgorod oblasts.

Advertisement:

Seven drones were reportedly intercepted over annexed Crimea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!