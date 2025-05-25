All Sections
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 May 2025, 09:13
An air defence system. Photo: Air Command Centre

Russian forces launched a combined aerial attack on Ukraine on the night of 24-25 May, deploying 367 airborne weapons. More than 310 of them were either destroyed or disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The Russians launched nine Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 55 Kh-101 and Kalibr cruise missiles from Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, one Kh-22 cruise missile from a Tu-22M3 bomber, four guided Kh-59/69 missiles and 298 strike UAVs.

Quote: "Early reports indicate that 45 Kh-101 and Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down, and two Kh-59/69 missiles disappeared from radar.

Also, 266 enemy UAVs of Shahed and other types were downed over the east, north, south, west and central parts of the country. Of these, 139 were shot down by firepower, and 127 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare systems."

Details: The military personnel stated that most oblasts of Ukraine were affected by the attack. Hits were recorded at 22 locations, and debris from downed cruise missiles and strike UAVs fell in 15 locations.

