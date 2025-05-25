Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video

Ukrainian military intelligence operators, using attack drones, targeted and destroyed a Russian fuel train in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 24 May.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU)

Details: DIU reported that precision strikes were carried out on the moving train along the Verkhnii Tokmak–Molochansk–Fedorivka railway section.

At least three fuel tanks were destroyed, disrupting the railway supply line used by Russian forces in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast and annexed Crimea.

