All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 May 2025, 09:38
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
The fuel train. Screenshot: DIU

Ukrainian military intelligence operators, using attack drones, targeted and destroyed a Russian fuel train in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 24 May.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU)

Details: DIU reported that precision strikes were carried out on the moving train along the Verkhnii Tokmak–Molochansk–Fedorivka railway section.

Advertisement:

At least three fuel tanks were destroyed, disrupting the railway supply line used by Russian forces in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast and annexed Crimea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Defence Intelligence of UkrainewarZaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement:
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
Russia's Medinsky claimed Russo-Ukrainian war is "Russians killing Russians" at Istanbul talks – Ukrainian diplomat
Russians manage to gain foothold in Sumy Oblast, DeepState analysts say
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Explosion kills four Russian special forces officers in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian intelligence says
Two Ukrainian amputee veterans climb Himalayas – photos
Kremlin has intensified Doppelganger operation in Poland – Ukraine's intelligence
RECENT NEWS
12:13
Lithuania's former foreign minister mocks delay in delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and anti-Russian sanction
12:03
Russians strike house in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured – photos
11:22
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
11:05
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses peace and partnership with Azerbaijani president
10:48
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
10:31
Türkiye's foreign minister to discuss Ukraine war mediation in Russia
10:17
updatedRussian airstrike on Kyiv Oblast kills 4 and injures 23, including children – photos
09:38
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
09:26
Ukraine urges global pressure on Russia after deadly night attacks
09:13
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: