Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Sunday, 25 May 2025, 09:38
Ukrainian military intelligence operators, using attack drones, targeted and destroyed a Russian fuel train in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 24 May.
Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU)
Details: DIU reported that precision strikes were carried out on the moving train along the Verkhnii Tokmak–Molochansk–Fedorivka railway section.
Advertisement:
At least three fuel tanks were destroyed, disrupting the railway supply line used by Russian forces in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast and annexed Crimea.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!