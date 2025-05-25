All Sections
Türkiye's foreign minister to discuss Ukraine war mediation in Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 25 May 2025, 10:31
Hakan Fidan. Photo: DIA Images via Getty Images

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Russia on 26 and 27 May to discuss its war with Ukraine.

Source: Anadolu Agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The visit follows the 16 May meeting in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, the first direct talks between the two countries in over three years. 

While the meeting yielded no ceasefire, it secured an agreement for a thousand-for-thousand prisoner-of-war exchange, which began on 23 May.

Fidan is expected to meet Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led Russia’s Istanbul delegation.

He will reaffirm Türkiye’s commitment to facilitating a just and lasting peace and its role as a mediator. Discussions will also cover regional issues, including Syria, Gaza and the South Caucasus.

Background: Media reports stated that during the talks in Istanbul, the Russians demanded the exclusion of US representatives from the negotiations with Ukraine and presented a number of unacceptable conditions.

