Russians demanded at last minute that US not attend talks with Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 16 May 2025, 14:26
Russians demanded at last minute that US not attend talks with Ukraine
Three delegations at the talks in Istanbul. Photo: Anadolu

The Russian delegation in Istanbul, Türkiye, has begun demanding that US representatives not be present at the negotiations with Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing a source in the Ukrainian delegation; European Pravda

Details: It was reported that this demand from the Russians "emerged at the last minute".

"In our view, this is an attempt to derail the peace process and undermine it," the Ukrainian delegation stated. "Because if they truly came to resolve issues and take steps towards peace, they would be interested in having the Americans in the room to witness it." 

The delegation added that they had arrived with clear mandates and readiness to discuss a ceasefire and a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Background:

  • It was reported that direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have begun in Istanbul for the first time in over three years.
  • Russia has sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky to the talks in Türkiye.
  • On Thursday 16 May, US President Donald Trump stated that a peaceful settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine cannot happen without his meeting with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

