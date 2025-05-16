All Sections
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 16 May 2025, 19:29
Heorhii Tykhyi. Stock photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has stated that during the negotiations in Istanbul on Friday, the Russian side made statements that are unacceptable to Ukraine.

Source: Tykhyi in a comment to journalists in Istanbul, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi said that during the talks, "the Russian delegation voiced a number of things we consider unacceptable". However, he declined to specify which ones.

Quote: "We have extensive experience in all kinds of negotiations with the Russians, believe me. Since 2014, there have been many rounds. So I would say the Ukrainian delegation knows how to approach anything that may be voiced from that side."

Details: Tykhyi also noted that the Ukrainian delegation handled the negotiations "very well" and that "our position has remained unchanged".

Background:

  • Sky News, citing a source within Ukrainian diplomatic circles, reported that Russia presented demands that are unrealistic and go far beyond what had previously been discussed. According to the source, among Russia’s demands was the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its own territory in order to enable the announcement of a ceasefire.
  • UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, commenting on the negotiations in Istanbul, criticised Russia’s position as "unacceptable".

