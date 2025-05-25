Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine

The largest combined attack on Ukraine carried out by Russian forces on the night of 24-25 May has killed 12 people and injured more than 60 others.

Source: Ukraine’s Minister of Interior Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Details: Russian forces attacked 13 Ukrainian regions: Kyiv city and Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy and Poltava oblasts.

Advertisement:

More than 80 residential buildings were damaged. Firefighters recorded 27 fires; at three locations, they are still containing the flames.

Quote: "As of now, more than 70 people have been affected: 12 have been killed and more than 60 have been injured.

Among the fatalities are three sibling children in Zhytomyr Oblast. Their parents are in hospital; their mother is in a serious condition."

Background: Russian forces launched a combined aerial attack on Ukraine on the night of 24-25 May, deploying 367 aerial weapons. More than 310 of them either were destroyed or disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).



Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!