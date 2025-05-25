All Sections
Third part of 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap completed – over 300 POWs brought back to Ukraine – photos

Roman Petrenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 25 May 2025, 12:30
Ukrainians brought back from Russian captivity. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

On 25 May, Ukraine and Russia carried out the third part of the thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange which was agreed upon in Türkiye. A total of 303 Ukrainian defenders have been released from Russian captivity.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Soldiers from our Armed Forces, National Guard, State Border Guard Service and State Transport Special Service are returning home."

Details: The Coordination Headquarters added that those released include servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Navy, Air Force, Air Assault Forces and Territorial Defence Forces, as well as personnel from the National Guard, State Border Guard Service and the State Transport Special Service, including 70 defenders of Mariupol.

All those released are men, ranked as privates and sergeants.

They had been defending Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts.

 
For reference: The three-day thousand-for-thousand swap is the 65th prisoner exchange since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Since March 2022, 5,757 Ukrainian citizens have been freed through negotiations and exchanges coordinated by the Coordination Headquarters.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

