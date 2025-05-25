Three siblings killed in Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast

On the night of 24-25 May, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukrainian cities. In Zhytomyr Oblast the attack killed three children from the same family: Stanislav, 8, Tamara, 12, and 17-year-old Roman Martyniuk.

Source: Korostyshiv Lyceum No. 1 named after Gustav Olizar, the children’s school, on Facebook

Quote: "Today, as a result of the horrific overnight attack, we lost three of our children.

These pupils from our lyceum – 11th-grade student Roman, 6th-grade student Tamara and 3rd-grade student Stanislav – will never come to their classrooms, sit at their desks or smile at their friends again […] Their lives have been cut short by the war."

Details: The teachers said that Roman had been about to graduate from school.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko had reported that the children were all from the same family. Their parents were injured in the attack and are currently in hospital. The children's mother sustained severe injuries.

Background:

On the night of 24-25 May, the Russians launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities using 367 aerial weapons, including ballistic, cruise and air-launched missiles as well as strike UAVs.

At least 12 people were killed and 60 injured in the attack.

