Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 25 May 2025, 18:13
Italy's foreign minister condemns Russia's latest large-scale airstrike on Ukraine
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv on 25 May. Photo: Zelenskyy on X

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has condemned Russia's latest missile and drone strike on Ukrainian cities and villages, which he pointed out was aimed solely at civilians.

Source: Tajani on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: "Italy firmly condemns Russia’s new attack on Ukrainian territory, carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles with the sole aim of targeting civilians," Tajani stated.

He stressed that Rome will continue to stand by Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and sovereignty, adding that Italy has always supported Ukraine and that its government continues to work with Ukraine’s partners and allies to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Background:

  • Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has called for "unbearable pressure" on Putin after the latest airstrike.
  • EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said Russia is laughing at the world and mocking US attempts to broker peace.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the international community, particularly the US, to speak out and increase pressure on the Kremlin.

