Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a new record-breaking Russian attack, has called for more sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Details: Zelenskyy said that almost 300 drones and 70 missiles targeted the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, as well as Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts.

Quote: "Each such terrorist Russian strike is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia. Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day. The world may go on a weekend break, but the war continues, regardless of weekends and weekdays. This cannot be ignored. Silence of America, silence of others around the world only encourage Putin.

Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help. Determination matters now – the determination of the United States, of European countries, and of all those around the world who seek peace. The world knows all the weaknesses of the Russian economy. The war can be stopped, but only through the necessary force of pressure on Russia. Putin must be forced to think not about launching missiles, but about ending the war."

Background:

Russian forces launched a combined airstrike on Ukraine on the night of 24-25 May, deploying 367 airborne weapons. More than 310 of them were either destroyed or disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

During the large-scale Russian attack on Saturday, Zelenskyy also recalled that Kyiv had proposed a ceasefire many times.

