All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 May 2025, 10:48
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a new record-breaking Russian attack, has called for more sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy said that almost 300 drones and 70 missiles targeted the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, as well as Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Each such terrorist Russian strike is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia. Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day. The world may go on a weekend break, but the war continues, regardless of weekends and weekdays. This cannot be ignored. Silence of America, silence of others around the world only encourage Putin.

Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help. Determination matters now – the determination of the United States, of European countries, and of all those around the world who seek peace. The world knows all the weaknesses of the Russian economy. The war can be stopped, but only through the necessary force of pressure on Russia. Putin must be forced to think not about launching missiles, but about ending the war."

Background: 

  • Russian forces launched a combined airstrike on Ukraine on the night of 24-25 May, deploying 367 airborne weapons. More than 310 of them were either destroyed or disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).
  • During the large-scale Russian attack on Saturday, Zelenskyy also recalled that Kyiv had proposed a ceasefire many times.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyPutinTrumpsanctions
Advertisement:
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
Russia's Medinsky claimed Russo-Ukrainian war is "Russians killing Russians" at Istanbul talks – Ukrainian diplomat
Russians manage to gain foothold in Sumy Oblast, DeepState analysts say
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy announces third stage of prisoner swap
Zelenskyy confers Hero of Ukraine title on 7 soldiers, 6 of them posthumously
Polish presidential debate: candidates argue about Zelenskyy and Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
12:13
Lithuania's former foreign minister mocks delay in delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and anti-Russian sanction
12:03
Russians strike house in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured – photos
11:22
Most large-scale Russian attack kills 12 and injures over 60 people in Ukraine
11:05
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses peace and partnership with Azerbaijani president
10:48
Zelenskyy urges sanctions after Russia launches large-scale air assault
10:31
Türkiye's foreign minister to discuss Ukraine war mediation in Russia
10:17
updatedRussian airstrike on Kyiv Oblast kills 4 and injures 23, including children – photos
09:38
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence strikes Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
09:26
Ukraine urges global pressure on Russia after deadly night attacks
09:13
Russia launches nearly 300 drones and 70 missiles overnight, with hits recorded at 22 locations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: