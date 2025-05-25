All Sections
Student accommodation damaged in Russian drone attack on Kyiv – photos

Anna KovalenkoSunday, 25 May 2025, 20:01
A fire started due to a damaged gas pipe. Photo: Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

Student accommodation belonging to Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv has been damaged by debris that fell from a Russian drone during the combined Russian attack on 25 May.

Source: University administration

Details: Four people were injured and received medical assistance at the scene.

Cleanup efforts on the campus grounds
Photo: Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

Quote from the university: "In the early hours of Sunday, debris from a downed Russian UAV fell near some of the university’s student accommodation. The impact damaged a gas pipe and caused a fire to break out. Two neighbouring accommodation buildings and the university’s dining hall were also damaged." 

The university added that the fire had been promptly contained by firefighters, preventing serious damage. None of the residents sustained burns, and the four people injured in the incident were treated by emergency medical personnel.

Bomb disposal teams and police officers have inspected the premises for safety. The students affected have been offered temporary accommodation elsewhere. Cleanup efforts are ongoing in the campus grounds and the damaged buildings.

Background: During the large-scale Russian attack on the night of 24-25 May, 60 people were injured and 12 killed, including three school-age children from the same family. Their parents, who were also injured, are still in hospital.

