Russians kill man in Sumy and injure another

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 May 2025, 22:52
The village of Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast. Map: DeepState

A man had been killed in the Russian attack on the village of Kindrativka in Sumy Oblast on Sunday 25 May. Another civilian has been injured, though as of now he cannot be hospitalised due to the threat of more strikes occurring. 

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook 

Quote: "Today, Russian troops shelled the village of Kindrativka, which is a part of the Khotin hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Unfortunately, a 48-year-old man was killed in the attack. Another civilian, a 52-year-old man, suffered injuries. He received first aid on the spot.

Due to the threat of repeat strikes, it is not currently possible to get the injured man to hospital. As soon as the safety situation allows for it, he will be hospitalised."

