Russia loses another 1,000 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 May 2025, 07:48
Military equipment. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded and 475 units of weapons and military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 981,850 (+1,000) military personnel;
  • 10,858 (+4) tanks;
  • 22,641 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,320 (+51) artillery systems;
  • 1,397 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,171 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 37,631 (+264) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,256 (+53) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 49,843 (+92) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,902 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

