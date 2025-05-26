Russia loses another 1,000 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Monday, 26 May 2025, 07:48
Russia has lost 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded and 475 units of weapons and military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 26 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 981,850 (+1,000) military personnel;
- 10,858 (+4) tanks;
- 22,641 (+8) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,320 (+51) artillery systems;
- 1,397 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,171 (+2) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 37,631 (+264) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,256 (+53) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 49,843 (+92) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,902 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!