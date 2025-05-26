All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's General Staff reports 180 clashes, including 63 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 26 May 2025, 08:21
Ukraine's General Staff reports 180 clashes, including 63 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front
Ukrainian soldiers launching fire. Photo: Getty Images

Over the past 24 hours, 180 combat engagements have taken place across 10 fronts and the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian defenders repelled 63 assaults by Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front, while the Russians attacked the Kursk area 26 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 26 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroivka and Krasne Pershe.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, two Russian assaults took place near the settlements of Kruhliakivka and Nova Kruhliakivka, but Ukrainian defenders halted their advance.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched 21 attacks, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna and Novyi Myr, as well as near Hrekivka, Lypove and Torske and in the area of the Serebrianka forest.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled six Russian assaults near Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, 10 combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Predtechyne and Bila Hora and in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Romanivka and Diliivka and towards Novospaske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 63 assaults near the settlements of Kotliarivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Zvirove, Troitske, Yelyzavetivka, Andriivka, Nova Poltavka and Horikhove and towards Novomykolaivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Zoria, Muravka, Oleksiivka and Myroliubivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out 24 attacks near the settlements of Novopil, Kostiantynopil, Novosilka and Vilne Pole and towards Myrne, Shevchenko, Komar, Zelenyi Pole and Bahatyr.

On the Huliaipole front no combat clashes occurred over the past day.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attempted to advance five times near the settlements of Novodanylivka and Stepove.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians made three unsuccessful attempts to advance near the village of Kozachi Laheri.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed.

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back Russian troops in the Kursk operational zone. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces conducted 14 airstrikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 225 attacks, including 13 using multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 Russian assaults.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Another record drone attack by Russia: Ukrainian air defence neutralised 288 UAVs and destroyed 9 cruise missiles
Trump: Putin wants all of Ukraine, he has gone absolutely crazy
updatedMoscow airports close following reports of drone attack
Civilians held by Russia for eight years not included in recent prisoner swap
Ukraine's Azov Brigade soldiers left out of large-scale prisoner swap, its commander says
Largest ever Russian attack on Ukraine kills 12 and injures over 60 people
All News
Armed Forces
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops post video of latest Russian Buk-M3 air defence system being destroyed
Zelenskyy confers Hero of Ukraine title on 7 soldiers, 6 of them posthumously
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence records 150 executions of soldiers in Russian captivity
RECENT NEWS
12:15
Organisers looking for ways to include Zelenskyy in NATO summit programme
11:03
Another record drone attack by Russia: Ukrainian air defence neutralised 288 UAVs and destroyed 9 cruise missiles
10:38
EU to decide on next steps regarding temporary protection for Ukrainians in June, Euractiv reports
10:19
There are no nuclear weapons or Oreshnik intercontinental ballistic missiles in Belarus, Ukrainian intelligence says
10:04
Defence plants under large-scale UAV attack in Russia – photo, video
09:19
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts: no casualties, but houses, farm buildings and cars damaged – photos
09:15
Finland's Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador in response to Russian aircraft's violation of Finnish airspace
08:30
Russia destroys house and damages garages and vehicles in overnight attack on Odesa Oblast – photos
08:21
Ukraine's General Staff reports 180 clashes, including 63 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front
07:48
Russia loses another 1,000 soldiers over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: