Ukraine's General Staff reports 180 clashes, including 63 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front

Over the past 24 hours, 180 combat engagements have taken place across 10 fronts and the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian defenders repelled 63 assaults by Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front, while the Russians attacked the Kursk area 26 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 26 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroivka and Krasne Pershe.

On the Kupiansk front, two Russian assaults took place near the settlements of Kruhliakivka and Nova Kruhliakivka, but Ukrainian defenders halted their advance.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched 21 attacks, attempting to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna and Novyi Myr, as well as near Hrekivka, Lypove and Torske and in the area of the Serebrianka forest.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled six Russian assaults near Hryhorivka, Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, 10 combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Predtechyne and Bila Hora and in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Romanivka and Diliivka and towards Novospaske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 63 assaults near the settlements of Kotliarivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Zvirove, Troitske, Yelyzavetivka, Andriivka, Nova Poltavka and Horikhove and towards Novomykolaivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Zoria, Muravka, Oleksiivka and Myroliubivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces carried out 24 attacks near the settlements of Novopil, Kostiantynopil, Novosilka and Vilne Pole and towards Myrne, Shevchenko, Komar, Zelenyi Pole and Bahatyr.

On the Huliaipole front no combat clashes occurred over the past day.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attempted to advance five times near the settlements of Novodanylivka and Stepove.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians made three unsuccessful attempts to advance near the village of Kozachi Laheri.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed.

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back Russian troops in the Kursk operational zone. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces conducted 14 airstrikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 225 attacks, including 13 using multiple-launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 Russian assaults.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

