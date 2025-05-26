EU to decide on next steps regarding temporary protection for Ukrainians in June, Euractiv reports

The European Union is planning to consider further steps concerning the temporary protection status granted to Ukrainian citizens who were forced to flee the country due to the war. Relevant proposals are expected to emerge in June.

Source: European Pravda, citing Euractiv

Details: When the EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022, it was a provisional measure: an immediate collective response to people fleeing Russia's war against Ukraine.

Initially, the directive allowed only two extensions, capping protection at three years until March 2025. The European Commission later extended this to March 2026 by adopting a more lenient interpretation.

Now, discussions behind closed doors regarding possible "exit strategies" are gaining momentum, one EU diplomat said, referring to the shifting geopolitical landscape.

Euractiv has learned that ministers are considering a one-year extension of temporary protection, likely to be accompanied by a non-legislative statement from member states outlining a phased withdrawal of the protection.

Member states may discuss the issue as early as 12-13 June during the Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting, where it is expected to be on the agenda.

Most member states support the extension, but experts warn that there are limited legal options for going further. Martin Wagner, senior policy advisor at the International Centre for Migration Policy Development, said that the EU is already on "thin ice" with the last extension, adding that a strict interpretation of the directive would mean it expires after three years.

Wagner noted that since this has not happened, "a serious conversation is needed about alternatives and how to exit from temporary protection one way or another".

Without a clear exit plan, the directive could backfire, another EU diplomat warned. The official said that if a way out of the protection system is not provided, the risk of overloading national asylum systems will emerge – the very thing the directive was meant to prevent.

The EU must now develop a transition strategy for those wishing to stay and those wanting to return, Wagner said, noting that some recommendations from the Commission and the Council will be needed to help member states manage this transition.

One scenario could involve narrowing the scope of the protection. This may mean excluding individuals who have returned to Ukraine permanently from re-entering the programme after a few months, or barring newly arrived individuals from receiving benefits under the current rules.

Another option under discussion is simply doing nothing – a risky move, as experts warn it could prove costly.

A further, albeit unlikely, scenario would be the creation of a new legal instrument.

This idea was first proposed by Lodewijk Asscher, former Dutch minister and special advisor to the Commission on Ukraine, who suggested a so-called "reconstruction permit" – a temporary residence permit valid for up to 10 years.

However, every option – whether narrowing eligibility or introducing a new legal tool, mandatory or not – comes with its own complexities. Wagner said that interpretation of these measures will not be easy.

Background:

It was recently reported that as of 1 May, Ukrainian war refugees who are not registered residents of Tallinn are no longer eligible for free public transport in the Estonian capital.

Meanwhile, the Romanian government has extended its humanitarian support and assistance for vulnerable groups displaced from the conflict zone in Ukraine until 31 December 2025.

