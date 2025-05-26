Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure three people

The Russian army attacked the Synelnykove, Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 26 May, injuring three people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Serhii Lysak: "The Russians attacked the Synelnykove district, namely the Mezhova hromada, with a UAV, injuring three people. Two cars caught fire and another one was damaged. There is destruction at an agricultural business. The infrastructure was damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians shelled the Zelenodolsk hromada in the Kryvyi Rih district with artillery. Shells damaged solar panels.

Russia used heavy artillery and drones to attack the Nikopol district. The city of Nikopol and the Marhanets and Pokrovsk hromadas were targeted.

The attacks damaged infrastructure, a nine-storey building, a house and two cars.

Background: On the night of 25-26 May, the Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with various types of weapons, causing a fire and damaging residential buildings and cars.

