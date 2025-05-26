All Sections
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, causing fires and damaging houses and cars – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 May 2025, 07:35
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, causing fires and damaging houses and cars – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with various types of weapons on the night of 25-26 May, causing a fire that damaged residential buildings and cars.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The attack in the Kamianske district caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished. The aggressor struck the Nikopol district with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery and UAVs. The Nikopol and Marhanets hromadas were affected. Apartment buildings, houses and cars were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
photo: serhii lysak on telegram 

Details: Lysak emphasised that no one was injured.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
photo: serhii lysak on telegram 

The Russians also attacked the Malomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district with an FPV drone, damaging two houses.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
photo: serhii lysak on telegram 

"Ukrainian defenders destroyed three UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight," Lysak concluded.

