Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, causing fires and damaging houses and cars – photos
Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with various types of weapons on the night of 25-26 May, causing a fire that damaged residential buildings and cars.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The attack in the Kamianske district caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished. The aggressor struck the Nikopol district with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery and UAVs. The Nikopol and Marhanets hromadas were affected. Apartment buildings, houses and cars were damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: Lysak emphasised that no one was injured.
The Russians also attacked the Malomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district with an FPV drone, damaging two houses.
"Ukrainian defenders destroyed three UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight," Lysak concluded.
