Russia loses 990 soldiers and 17 artillery systems over past day
Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 07:41
Russia has lost 990 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 982,840 (+990) military personnel;
- 10,860 (+2) tanks;
- 22,642 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,337 (+17) artillery systems;
- 1,397 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,171 (+0) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 37,853 (+222) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,265 (+9) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 49,907 (+64) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,902 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
