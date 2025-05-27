All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 990 soldiers and 17 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 27 May 2025, 07:41
Russia loses 990 soldiers and 17 artillery systems over past day
A drone. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 990 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 982,840 (+990) military personnel;
  • 10,860 (+2) tanks;
  • 22,642 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,337 (+17) artillery systems;
  • 1,397 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,171 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 37,853 (+222) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,265 (+9) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 49,907 (+64) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,902 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after his meeting with Putin, Reuters say
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
Trump may impose sanctions on Russia this week – WSJ
Zelenskyy: Intelligence reports Russia is planning new offensive
Netherlands has sent last batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on 28 May – Spiegel
All News
Russia
Putin calls for throttling of foreign IT services hostile to Russia – Reuters
Soviet stockpiles won't last forever. Will the Russians have enough artillery for new major offensive campaigns in Ukraine?
Russia uses warships to protect its shadow fleet
RECENT NEWS
11:52
Hungary to continue blocking Ukraine's EU accession over espionage scandals
11:37
Russian drone attacks utility workers in Kherson, injuring six of them – photo
11:28
Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after his meeting with Putin, Reuters say
11:12
Turkish foreign minister discusses Ukraine with Putin in Moscow – photo
10:52
No "collapse of cooperation" between US and EU on sanctions, says Zelenskyy's envoy
10:33
My brother was detained by militants, yet my father welcomed Russia: the tragic reality of families torn apart by Russia's occupation of Mariupol
10:28
Chechen leader on rumours about his health: Illness and death are everyone's path
10:16
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
09:38
German vice-chancellor denies change in restrictions on long-range strikes for Ukraine
09:37
US and EU cease cooperation in fight against Russia's sanctions circumvention – media outlets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: