Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 27 May 2025, 08:25
Pro-Russian Estonian politicians wanted to create their own defence structure with Russia's support
Estonian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Estonian Prosecutor General’s Office has said that pro-Kremlin politicians Aivo Peterson and Dmitri Rootsi planned to create a parallel defence structure with the support of Russian military intelligence.

Source: European Pravda with reference to ERR

Details: State Prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas said that Peterson and Rootsi, who are accused of treason, began creating a civil defence unit in 2022 with the support of the KOOS movement. In a crisis, this unit was to take over the functions of the armed forces.

In correspondence with his associates, which the prosecution presented to the court, Peterson emphasised that the group's goal was to ensure security and perform the functions of the army in the event of a "power vacuum".

The prosecution also says that Peterson and Rootsi authorised contacts with representatives of Russian military intelligence (formerly the GRU) to obtain instructions and assistance in setting up the unit.

Peterson publicly claimed that the project was humanitarian in nature, but prosecutors view his actions as an attempt to form an alternative state defence structure operating under the guise of charity.

"Peterson himself worked in the police for over ten years, so he knew perfectly well that defending the country is the exclusive prerogative of the state," Olev-Aas emphasised.

The prosecutor is demanding that Peterson be found guilty of treason and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The prosecutor also demanded a 13-year prison sentence for Rootsi, who is accused of treason, and an 11-year prison sentence for Andrei Andronov, who is accused of non-violent acts against the Estonian Republic.

Background:

  • The judicial investigation into the case began in November 2023. It is now in its final stages, but not all of the defendants have made their closing statements. Two more hearings will take place in June.
  • In 2023, Peterson ran for election to the Riigikogu (parliament) on a joint ticket of the United Left Party and KOOS. His election campaign was marred by a scandal related to a trip to the occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular to the cities of Mariupol and Donetsk. 

