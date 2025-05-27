All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 27 May 2025, 10:16
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Financial Times has learned that the European Commission and the most influential EU member states are insisting on lowering the upper price cap on Russian oil to US$45 to strengthen sanctions against Russia. However, this idea has not yet convinced all 27 EU member states and their G7 partners.

Source: Financial Times

Details: According to people familiar with early discussions on the 18th package of EU sanctions, Brussels is seeking to take more substantial measures against Russia, particularly to lower the price cap on crude oil exports from US$60 to US$45 per barrel.

Advertisement:

At last week's meeting of G7 finance ministers, Canada proposed including clear wording on tightening oil price restrictions in the joint statement.

The proposal was supported by the EU and G7 members France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. However, according to three officials familiar with the meeting, it was not included at the request of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The final statement included language committing G7 countries to continue to explore all options, including options to maximise pressure, such as further strengthening sanctions, if no ceasefire agreement is reached.

Background:

  • Officials said that EU countries that had previously been reluctant to support the idea of oil price caps, such as Hungary and Greece, are still considering the proposal.
  • Meanwhile, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen believes that the price cap on Russian oil should be lowered to US$40 per barrel.
  • Ukraine has called on the European Union to lower the maximum price for Russian oil to US$30 per barrel.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

EUoilRussiasanctions
Advertisement:
Restrictions on striking deep into Russia lifted for Ukraine several months ago – German chancellor
Zelenskyy may be invited to different forum instead of NATO summit, NYT says
Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after meeting Putin, Reuters reports
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
Trump may impose sanctions on Russia this week – WSJ
Zelenskyy: Intelligence reports Russia is planning new offensive
All News
EU
US and EU cease cooperation in fight against Russia's sanctions circumvention – media outlets
EU responds to claim that Europe is to resume direct contact with Kremlin
EU to decide on next steps regarding temporary protection for Ukrainians in June, Euractiv reports
RECENT NEWS
14:24
German chancellor says war in Ukraine still far from over
14:13
EXPLAINERWhy Macron's actions could bring the far-right to power in France
14:08
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bomb: two adults and child injured
13:32
UK to allocate US$3bn in profits from frozen Russian assets to strengthen Ukraine's defence
13:24
Restrictions on striking deep into Russia lifted for Ukraine several months ago – German chancellor
13:16
Anti-drone pistol: Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies new device to counter drones
13:09
North Korean soldiers were not part of latest large prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia
12:52
Investigators find out how luxury goods banned for import from EU get to Russia
12:34
Zelenskyy may be invited to different forum instead of NATO summit, NYT says
12:13
Russia says it is still working on "ceasefire memorandum"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: