Chechen leader on rumours about his health: Illness and death are everyone's path

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 27 May 2025, 10:28
Ramzan Kadyrov. Screenshot from a video posted on his Telegram

Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of Chechnya, has published a video in which he responded to rumours about his illness, saying that "illness and death are everyone's path", but did not deny that his health was deteriorating. [The Chechen Republic, also known as Chechnya, is a federal subject of the Russian Federation; the Ukrainian parliament has recognised it as the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria – ed.]

Source: Kadyrov's Telegram video

Details: In the published video, Kadyrov is walking and looking ahead with a slightly tired look. He does not say anything. A voiceover reads the text on his behalf.

Quote from the video: "More and more often, I hear gossip about my illness. They say I'm dying and I don't have much time left. Firstly, illness and death are the path of every person. No one who is alive has escaped this road. Secondly, neither illness nor threat shortens life. Its length is determined only by the one who gave you breath."

The voice goes on to say: "If I am destined to live 50, 60 or 70 years, I will live them as fated, and no one will take a single day away."

The video calls those who spread information about Kadyrov's illness "gossips without courage" who "hide abroad like mice".

Kadyrov was born on 5 October 1976 and is currently 48 years old.

Background:

  • In early May, Novaya Gazeta. Europe reported in early May that the health of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was deteriorating markedly and that this had activated a scenario of a change of power in Chechnya.
  • In April 2024, the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta. Europe reported that the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, was seriously ill - he had pancreatic necrosis. It was noted that this leaves no hope for his recovery.

