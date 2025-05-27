All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German chancellor says war in Ukraine still far from over

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 14:24
German chancellor says war in Ukraine still far from over
Friedrich Merz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not expect the war in Ukraine to end soon.

Source: Merz, after a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Turku, quoted by Die Zeit, a German national weekly newspaper, as European Pravda reports

Details: Merz noted that wars usually end in economic or military exhaustion of one or both sides.

Advertisement:

"In this war, we are obviously far from that," the German chancellor said.

Merz accused Russia of being unwilling to negotiate. He said that if the Russian government is not ready to accept Vatican mediation, it means that Russia is not interested in a truce or peace agreement.

As a result, "we have to further strengthen our efforts so that Ukraine can defend itself," Merz said.

He also announced his intention to increase pressure on Russia. "We are under threat, and we will defend ourselves," he said.

Background:

  • On Monday, Merz said that Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States had lifted all restrictions on Ukraine regarding the range of strikes.
  • On Tuesday, he clarified that his statement did not refer to a new decision but described what happened several months ago.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Germany
Advertisement:
Restrictions on striking deep into Russia lifted for Ukraine several months ago – German chancellor
Zelenskyy may be invited to different forum instead of NATO summit, NYT says
Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after meeting Putin, Reuters reports
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
Trump may impose sanctions on Russia this week – WSJ
Zelenskyy: Intelligence reports Russia is planning new offensive
All News
Germany
German vice-chancellor denies change in restrictions on long-range strikes for Ukraine
Coalition urges German foreign minister to persuade US to keep supporting Ukraine
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on 28 May – Spiegel
RECENT NEWS
16:16
NATO PA meeting in US reportedly "distanced" from Russia's war against Ukraine
16:05
Four people, including 6-year-old child, injured in Russian strikes on Kramatorsk – photos
16:01
EXPLAINEROrbán seeks "war" between Hungary and Ukraine: why, and what are the dangers?
15:09
Russia has killed 58 emergency medical workers since start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine
14:44
Russian foreign minister wants Istanbul to host another round of peace talks, and Türkiye is ready
14:24
German chancellor says war in Ukraine still far from over
14:13
EXPLAINERWhy Macron's actions could bring the far-right to power in France
14:08
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bomb: two adults and child injured
13:32
UK to allocate US$3bn in profits from frozen Russian assets to strengthen Ukraine's defence
13:24
Restrictions on striking deep into Russia lifted for Ukraine several months ago – German chancellor
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: