German authorities conduct raid over suspected support for Russian militants in Donbas

Ulyana Krychkovska, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 27 May 2025, 16:45
German authorities conduct raid over suspected support for Russian militants in Donbas
Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa

On the morning of Tuesday 27 May, German prosecutors conducted a raid on a house in Brandenburg on suspicion of support for Russian militants in Ukraine’s east.

Source: German TV news channel n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A spokesperson for the Karlsruhe Prosecutor’s Office stated that one of the suspects is accused of organising the transport of goods for several years to the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts occupied by Russia.

Law enforcement officials reported that the man is under investigation on suspicion of supporting a foreign terrorist organisation. The property searched is located in the Dahme-Spreewald district.

The spokesperson stated that the suspect was not arrested. No information was provided about the specific types of goods supposedly transported.

Background:

  • Recently, Politico reported that a German tech company may have exported technology to Russia despite new European Union sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • In early January 2025, it was also reported that Finland continues to record attempts to export sanctioned goods to Russia, despite having closed the Finnish-Russian border a year earlier.

