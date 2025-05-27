Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine will be able to mirror Russian attacks in the future.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine is working on increasing its own production of drones and long-range missiles. New agreements with Ukraine's partners in Europe are being prepared "in the near future" to invest in such production.

He noted that the focus is primarily on unmanned aerial vehicles and long-range missiles.

Quote: "Of course, we cannot publicly disclose our existing plans and our capabilities, but the prospect is clear: to respond symmetrically to all Russian threats and challenges. They in Russia must clearly feel the consequences of what they are doing against Ukraine. And they will."

Details: Zelenskyy outlined that Ukraine must produce attack drones, interceptors, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, as they are "key elements" in this war.

Background:

On 26 May, against the backdrop of Russian strikes over the previous three days, Zelenskyy noted that the attacks were becoming more brazen and large-scale every night. Russia has launched over 900 attack drones against Ukraine in three days. It has also used ballistic and cruise missiles.

On the same day, Zelenskyy ordered that Ukraine's production of interceptor drones be increased and missile production accelerated at a Staff meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

