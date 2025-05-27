All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 27 May 2025, 21:25
Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine will be able to mirror Russian attacks in the future.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address 

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine is working on increasing its own production of drones and long-range missiles. New agreements with Ukraine's partners in Europe are being prepared "in the near future" to invest in such production.

Advertisement:

He noted that the focus is primarily on unmanned aerial vehicles and long-range missiles.

Quote: "Of course, we cannot publicly disclose our existing plans and our capabilities, but the prospect is clear: to respond symmetrically to all Russian threats and challenges. They in Russia must clearly feel the consequences of what they are doing against Ukraine. And they will."

Details: Zelenskyy outlined that Ukraine must produce attack drones, interceptors, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles, as they are "key elements" in this war.

Background

  • On 26 May, against the backdrop of Russian strikes over the previous three days, Zelenskyy noted that the attacks were becoming more brazen and large-scale every night. Russia has launched over 900 attack drones against Ukraine in three days. It has also used ballistic and cruise missiles.
  • On the same day, Zelenskyy ordered that Ukraine's production of interceptor drones be increased and missile production accelerated at a Staff meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warZelenskyyRussiaweapons
Advertisement:
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video
Russia plans to restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite risks, Greenpeace warns
Trump's team receives Ukraine's peace deal terms and awaits Moscow's conditions
Restrictions on striking deep into Russia lifted for Ukraine several months ago – German chancellor
Zelenskyy may be invited to different forum instead of NATO summit, NYT says
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russians attack industrial facility in Kirovohrad Oblast, injuring three people
Eight people injured in Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Lithuania delivers protest note to Russia over war crimes in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:17
Russia launches ballistic missiles and 88 drones overnight: Ukraine destroys 71 UAVs
09:07
Russia attacks railway infrastructure in three Ukrainian oblasts
08:31
Russians injure child and damage recreational facility in Mykolaiv Oblast
08:16
Total of 216 clashes across front line, over half on Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
07:57
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers and 18 artillery systems over past day
07:28
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
06:56
Russians attack industrial facility in Kirovohrad Oblast, injuring three people
05:30
Trump loses patience with Putin but has not decided on next steps – Politico
03:04
Eight people injured in Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv Oblast
01:28
Moscow repels drone attack, airports suspend operations – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: