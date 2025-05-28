Russia loses 1,050 soldiers and 18 artillery systems over past day

A drone. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,050 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks and two armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 983,890 (+1,050) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,864 (+4) tanks;

tanks; 22,644 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 28,355 (+18) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,397 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,171 (+0) air defence systems;

372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

336 (+0) helicopters;

37,918 (+65) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,265 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

49,959 (+52) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,902 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!