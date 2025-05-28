All Sections
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers and 18 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 28 May 2025, 07:57
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers and 18 artillery systems over past day
A drone. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,050 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks and two armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 983,890 (+1,050) military personnel;
  • 10,864 (+4) tanks;
  • 22,644 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,355 (+18) artillery systems;
  • 1,397 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,171 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 37,918 (+65) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,265 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 49,959 (+52) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,902 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

