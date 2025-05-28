Zelenskyy confident that Putin irritates US more than he does

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin causes more irritation to the US administration than he does.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: When asked who causes more irritation in the White House, whether it is him or Putin, Zelenskyy replied that it was the Kremlin leader.

"I think Putin. Because I may say unpleasant things, but I tell the truth. And I say what I think. While he may sometimes say very nice things, they are lies. And I think that for intelligent people, it is the other people who cause more concern," Zelenskyy said.

In his opinion, whatever the public rhetoric of the United States may be, "they are really disappointed".

"However, I think that, overall, the White House understands that Putin definitely does not want to end anything the way the White House wants it to end," Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that the partnership might be very uncomfortable, but it is possible to remain partners.

"It seems to me that with Putin, the issue is that if you think you are in dialogue, you are actually alone," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

Over the past few days, Russia has been carrying out large-scale strikes on Ukrainian regions, to which Trump responded on 25 May, stating that he was considering the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Russia.

In addition, the media reported that the American leader was seriously considering the possibility of lifting all restrictions imposed during Joe Biden's presidency on Ukraine's military actions.

On 27 May, Trump said that Putin was playing with fire, to which Russia responded by threatening the United States with World War III.

