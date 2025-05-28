All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy confident that Putin irritates US more than he does

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 28 May 2025, 11:18
Zelenskyy confident that Putin irritates US more than he does
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin causes more irritation to the US administration than he does.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference, as reported by Ukrinform 

Details: When asked who causes more irritation in the White House, whether it is him or Putin, Zelenskyy replied that it was the Kremlin leader.

Advertisement:

"I think Putin. Because I may say unpleasant things, but I tell the truth. And I say what I think. While he may sometimes say very nice things, they are lies. And I think that for intelligent people, it is the other people who cause more concern," Zelenskyy said.

In his opinion, whatever the public rhetoric of the United States may be, "they are really disappointed".

"However, I think that, overall, the White House understands that Putin definitely does not want to end anything the way the White House wants it to end," Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, Zelenskyy stressed that the partnership might be very uncomfortable, but it is possible to remain partners.

"It seems to me that with Putin, the issue is that if you think you are in dialogue, you are actually alone," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

  • Over the past few days, Russia has been carrying out large-scale strikes on Ukrainian regions, to which Trump responded on 25 May, stating that he was considering the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Russia.
  • In addition, the media reported that the American leader was seriously considering the possibility of lifting all restrictions imposed during Joe Biden's presidency on Ukraine's military actions.
  • On 27 May, Trump said that Putin was playing with fire, to which Russia responded by threatening the United States with World War III.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrumpPutin
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Russia amassing over 50,000 troops on Sumy front
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video
RECENT NEWS
14:43
Russia considers higher taxes after oil and gas revenues fall
14:19
"Justice is slow, but it will come": A conversation with The Reckoning Project CEO Janine di Giovanni
14:04
EXPLAINERHow and why Orbán's circle fabricated a fake about the party of Hungarians of Ukraine
13:13
Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Zelenskyy talks but sets conditions
13:12
Survey says 59% of EU citizens support purchasing and supplying weapons for Ukraine
12:56
No NATO expansion and lifting of sanctions – Reuters reports on Putin's conditions "for peace"
12:31
Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet Chancellor Merz – video
12:18
Zelenskyy outlines when sanctions will hit Russian economy hardest
11:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
11:55
Zelenskyy shares details of conversation with Trump at Vatican
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: