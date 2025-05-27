Former Russian president threatens Trump with World War III
Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 22:23
Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, has responded to a statement by US President Donald Trump in which he criticised Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
Source: Medvedev on X (Twitter)
Quote: "Regarding Trump's words about Putin 'playing with fire' and 'really bad things' happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing – WWIII.
I hope Trump understands this!"
Background:
- Following three consecutive large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine, Trump stated that Putin is "playing with fire".
- Trump also said that "if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia". "And I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!" he noted.
