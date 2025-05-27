Former Russian president threatens Trump with World War III

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, has responded to a statement by US President Donald Trump in which he criticised Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Medvedev on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Regarding Trump's words about Putin 'playing with fire' and 'really bad things' happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing – WWIII.

I hope Trump understands this!"

Background:

Following three consecutive large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine, Trump stated that Putin is "playing with fire".

Trump also said that "if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia". "And I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!" he noted.

