Former Russian president threatens Trump with World War III

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 27 May 2025, 22:23
Dmitry Medvedev. Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, has responded to a statement by US President Donald Trump in which he criticised Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Medvedev on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Regarding Trump's words about Putin 'playing with fire' and 'really bad things' happening to Russia. I only know of one REALLY BAD thing – WWIII. 

I hope Trump understands this!"

Background:

  • Following three consecutive large-scale Russian attacks on Ukraine, Trump stated that Putin is "playing with fire".
  • Trump also said that "if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia". "And I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!" he noted.

