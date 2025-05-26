Trump: Putin wants all of Ukraine, he has gone absolutely crazy

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying that he had completely lost his mind and warning that if he tried to take over all of Ukraine, it would lead to the downfall of Russia.

Source: Trump on his social media platform Truth Social

Details: In his post, Trump noted that he had always had a very good relationship with Putin, but, according to him, the Russian leader has changed. Trump said that Putin "has gone absolutely crazy" and "is needlessly killing a lot of people", pointing to Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Quote: "Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!"

Details: Nevertheless, Trump did not forget to mention Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that his rhetoric only complicates the situation.

"Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop," he stressed.

Background:

Shortly before this, Trump told reporters that he was deeply dissatisfied with Vladimir Putin's actions and stressed that he did not understand the reasons for the Russian leader's current actions.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians carried out a combined strike on Ukraine on the night of 24-25 May using 367 air attack weapons. Thirteen regions were hit by the Russian attack. More than 80 residential buildings were damaged, 12 people were killed, and over 60 more were wounded.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said that Russia is mocking the world and the US's attempts to achieve peace.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on the West to respond decisively to the new wave of Russian attacks against Ukraine. In his opinion, Putin must feel the real cost of war.

