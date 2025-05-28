"Interesting strike": Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces destroyed over 40 Russian vehicles in one operation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukrainian troops recently struck Russian positions using 400 drones simultaneously, destroying more than 40 pieces of Russian equipment.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Recently, we had an interesting strike on them. We simultaneously launched 400 small drones. More than 40 pieces of equipment were destroyed at once. And we carried out this operation. It was carried out solely by the military, solely on the battlefield."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that this was the first attempt at such an operation and expressed confidence that Ukraine would soon be able to demonstrate even more large-scale actions.

The president also said Ukraine was developing aerial interception systems, particularly involving drones.

Quote: "We understand how many [Russian aerial assets] Mirages or F-16s can shoot down in a single sortie and how many we can use simultaneously in the air. We're also advancing in drone-on-drone interceptors. We're already using them."

Details: Zelenskyy said these interceptor drones have become a response to Shahed drone attacks, which Russians launch at altitudes inaccessible to Ukraine’s mobile fire units.

