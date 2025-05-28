All Sections
Woman killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast, 9 civilians injured over past day

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 28 May 2025, 20:12
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck the Esman hromada in Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs on 28 May, killing a 74-year-old woman. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Unfortunately, a local resident was killed as a result of the Russian attack. The body of a 74-year-old woman was retrieved from under the rubble of a destroyed house.

Russian forces continue to attack the territory of Sumy Oblast. The civilian population is suffering."

Details: On the previous day, 27 May, nine people were injured in Russian attacks on the oblast: four in the Yunakivka hromada, three in the Okhtyrka hromada and two more in the Krasnopillia hromada.

Civilians are being evacuated from 202 Sumy Oblast settlements that are under threat of attacks. More than 500 people have been evacuated over the past four days.

Background: On 27 May, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the settlements of Novenke and Basivka in the Yunakivka hromada, as well as Veselivka and Zhuravka in the Khotin hromada in Sumy Oblast are under Russian control.

