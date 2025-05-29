Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
Thursday, 29 May 2025, 07:27
Russia has lost 1,050 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to almost 985,000.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 984,940 (+1,050) military personnel;
- 10,864 (+0) tanks;
- 22,645 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,386 (+31) artillery systems;
- 1,397 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,171 (+0) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 37,999 (+81) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,265 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 50,015 (+56) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,902 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
