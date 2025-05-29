All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 29 May 2025, 07:27
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,050 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to almost 985,000.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 984,940 (+1,050) military personnel;
  • 10,864 (+0) tanks;
  • 22,645 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,386 (+31) artillery systems;
  • 1,397 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,171 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 37,999 (+81) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,265 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 50,015 (+56) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,902 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
German chancellor says supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine is possible
​​Deputy mayor who aimed missiles at Mariupol killed in explosion in Russia's Stavropol – videos
Ukraine delivers position on talks to Russia and awaits their response
EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
All News
Russia
Ukraine hands Russia position on talks, awaits memorandum in response
Trump refrains from new sanctions not to "screw up" potential deal with Russia
Russia proposes next round of talks with Ukraine on 2 June in Istanbul – Russia's foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
10:00
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing and injuring people
09:55
Russia attacks Ukraine with 90 drones: 56 downed, hits recorded in 9 locations
09:25
German chancellor says supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine is possible
09:05
​​Deputy mayor who aimed missiles at Mariupol killed in explosion in Russia's Stavropol – videos
08:31
Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast: one man killed, warehouses burn, houses destroyed – photos
08:21
Pokrovsk front sees over 50 combat clashes out of 205 over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:41
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring three people
07:27
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
04:00
Strategic microelectronics plant on fire in Russia's St Petersburg
02:20
Over half of Azovstal defenders have been freed from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: