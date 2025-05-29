All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring three people

Iryna BalachukThursday, 29 May 2025, 07:41
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring three people
Damaged window. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Three people have been injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 28-29 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor continued terrorising the Nikopol district. Heavy artillery and drones were used. They fired on Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas. A 61-year-old man has been injured. Three houses and 30 solar panels have been damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians also attacked the Novopavlivka hromada in the Synelnykove district with guided bombs. Two people have been injured, one house destroyed and two more damaged due to the Russian strikes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:
German chancellor says supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine is possible
​​Deputy mayor who aimed missiles at Mariupol killed in explosion in Russia's Stavropol – videos
Ukraine delivers position on talks to Russia and awaits their response
EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures two people, damages business, homes and ambulance – photos
Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure three people
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, causing fires and damaging houses and cars – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:00
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing and injuring people
09:55
Russia attacks Ukraine with 90 drones: 56 downed, hits recorded in 9 locations
09:25
German chancellor says supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine is possible
09:05
​​Deputy mayor who aimed missiles at Mariupol killed in explosion in Russia's Stavropol – videos
08:31
Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast: one man killed, warehouses burn, houses destroyed – photos
08:21
Pokrovsk front sees over 50 combat clashes out of 205 over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:41
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring three people
07:27
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
04:00
Strategic microelectronics plant on fire in Russia's St Petersburg
02:20
Over half of Azovstal defenders have been freed from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: