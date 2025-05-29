Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring three people

Three people have been injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 28-29 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor continued terrorising the Nikopol district. Heavy artillery and drones were used. They fired on Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas. A 61-year-old man has been injured. Three houses and 30 solar panels have been damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians also attacked the Novopavlivka hromada in the Synelnykove district with guided bombs. Two people have been injured, one house destroyed and two more damaged due to the Russian strikes.

