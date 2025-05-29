All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Pokrovsk front sees over 50 combat clashes out of 205 over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 29 May 2025, 08:21
Pokrovsk front sees over 50 combat clashes out of 205 over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Rifle. Stock photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

A total of 205 combat engagements have taken place across 10 fronts and Russia’s Kursk Oblast over the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting occurring on the Pokrovsk front where 54 clashes were recorded in total.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 29 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence four times near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, eight Russian assaults took place. Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks near the villages of Zahryzove and Zelenyi Hai.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched 24 assaults, attempting to breach Ukrainian defences near Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Nadiia, Hrekivka and Serebrianka Forest and in the direction of Karpivka, Serednie, Novyi Myr and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 15 combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Markove, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out 21 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Druzhba, Pleshchiivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 54 Russian assaults near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, Zoria, Oleksiivka, Rusyn Yar, Novomykolaivka and Yablunivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops carried out 21 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Novopil, Zelene Pole and Vilne Pole and towards Voskresenka and Odradne.

On the Huliaipole front, no active offensive actions were recorded.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attempted six assaults near the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove, Novodanylivka and Robotyne.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed.

Ukrainian defence forces are continuing to hold back Russian troops in the Kursk operational zone (Russia). Over the past day, 33 combat clashes occurred there. The Russians have conducted 20 airstrikes, dropping 38 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 205 attacks, including four with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelenskyy's visit to Germany was shortened
​​Deputy mayor who directed missiles towards Mariupol killed in explosion in Russia's Stavropol – videos
Ukraine delivers position on talks to Russia and awaits their response
Ukrainian President's Office chief Yermak gives Zelenskyy ready-made solutions, craving recognition – Politico
EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
Ukrainian drones strike Russian missile plant near Moscow – photos, video
All News
Armed Forces
Total of 216 clashes across front line, over half on Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians launch over 100 assaults on Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukraine's General Staff reports 180 clashes, including 63 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front
RECENT NEWS
11:21
Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelenskyy's visit to Germany was shortened
10:22
Russia-linked hackers posing as journalists attempt to attack UK Defence Ministry – Sky News
10:00
updatedRussians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing and injuring people
09:55
Russia attacks Ukraine with 90 drones: 56 downed, hits recorded in 9 locations
09:25
German chancellor says supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine is possible
09:05
​​Deputy mayor who directed missiles towards Mariupol killed in explosion in Russia's Stavropol – videos
08:31
Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast: one man killed, warehouses burn, houses destroyed – photos
08:21
Pokrovsk front sees over 50 combat clashes out of 205 over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:41
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring three people
07:27
Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: