Pokrovsk front sees over 50 combat clashes out of 205 over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 205 combat engagements have taken place across 10 fronts and Russia’s Kursk Oblast over the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting occurring on the Pokrovsk front where 54 clashes were recorded in total.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 29 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defence four times near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

On the Kupiansk front, eight Russian assaults took place. Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks near the villages of Zahryzove and Zelenyi Hai.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched 24 assaults, attempting to breach Ukrainian defences near Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Nadiia, Hrekivka and Serebrianka Forest and in the direction of Karpivka, Serednie, Novyi Myr and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 15 combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Markove, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out 21 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Druzhba, Pleshchiivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 54 Russian assaults near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, Zoria, Oleksiivka, Rusyn Yar, Novomykolaivka and Yablunivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops carried out 21 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Novopil, Zelene Pole and Vilne Pole and towards Voskresenka and Odradne.

On the Huliaipole front, no active offensive actions were recorded.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attempted six assaults near the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove, Novodanylivka and Robotyne.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed.

Ukrainian defence forces are continuing to hold back Russian troops in the Kursk operational zone (Russia). Over the past day, 33 combat clashes occurred there. The Russians have conducted 20 airstrikes, dropping 38 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 205 attacks, including four with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

