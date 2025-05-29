Drone coalition pledges €2.75bn to support Ukraine in 2025

The international drone coalition has committed to providing €2.75 billion in 2025 to support Ukraine’s defence against Russian aggression.

Source: Latvian Ministry of Defence, as reported by the Oboronka project of Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Türkiye and Belgium have expressed their intention to join the coalition, which currently comprises 18 countries. Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds announced these developments during the Drone Summit in Riga on 28 May 2025.

Sprūds stated that the coalition’s expansion will enable increased drone supplies to Ukraine while strengthening the defence industries of Latvia, the EU and NATO countries.

Since its establishment on 14 February 2024, the drone coalition has provided significant support to Ukraine, allocating €1.8 billion in 2024. Over two years, total support will reach €4.5 billion.

The minister noted that coalition members have collectively contributed approximately €180 million to the UK-led UAV procurement fund.

This fund supports centralised drone procurement alongside national support measures by each member country.

Latvia plans to allocate €20 million in 2025 for drone purchases within the coalition framework, plus an additional €10 million for collaborative projects with Ukrainian defence companies. In 2024, Latvia contributed €20 million and supplied nearly 5,000 combat drones to Ukraine.

Background: The coalition currently includes Latvia, the United Kingdom, Australia, Czechia, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Germany, Sweden and Ukraine. With Türkiye and Belgium’s accession, membership will grow to 20 countries.

