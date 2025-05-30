Russia loses 1,140 soldiers and 35 artillery systems over past day
Friday, 30 May 2025, 07:46
Russia has lost 1,140 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 185 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 986,080 (+1,140) military personnel;
- 10,865 (+1) tanks;
- 22,647 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,421 (+35) artillery systems;
- 1,398 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,172 (+1) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 38,070 (+71) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,265 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 50,089 (+74) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,902 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
