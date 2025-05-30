Ukrainian forces repel over 170 Russian attacks, fiercest fighting on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

There have been 173 combat engagements across 10 front lines and in the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast over the past 24 hours. The fiercest fighting continues on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 66 Russian assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 30 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled four Russian assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 13 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Lypove, Hrekivka and Ridkodub.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks towards the village of Hryhorivka and near Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, seven combat engagements occurred, with Russians trying to advance near the settlements of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Stupochky, Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops launched six attacks near the settlements of Druzhba, Nelipivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 66 assaults in the vicinity of the settlements of Zoria, Popiv Yar, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 24 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilne Pole and Novodarivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attacked three times near the settlements of Stepove and Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops attempted one assault but failed.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 26 Russian assaults. Russian troops also carried out 14 airstrikes using 26 guided aerial bombs and conducted 238 artillery attacks, including 11 using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Huliaipole front, there were no offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there are no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

