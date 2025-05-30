All Sections
Infrastructure facility on fire in Zaporizhia after Russian attack, leaving 13,000 people without electricity

Iryna BalachukFriday, 30 May 2025, 11:12
Fire in Zaporizhzhia caused by a Russian attack. Photo: local website akzent.zp.ua.

A fire has broken out at an infrastructure facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia due to a Russian attack on the morning of 30 May. Part of the city has been left without power.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A Russian attack has caused a fire at one of the infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia."

Details: Early reports indicate that there have been no casualties.

Emergency services rushed to the scene.

Updated: At around 11:00, Fedorov added that over 13,000 consumers had been left without power due to the Russian attack.

"Energy supply has already been restored to half of them. Currently, just over 6,000 consumers in two districts of the city remain without electricity. Fortunately, no one was injured during the attack or the response efforts," the oblast head wrote.

