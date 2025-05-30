Polish president presents Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief with one of Poland's highest honours for foreigners

Gold Officer's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland presented to Budanov. Photo: DIU

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda has presented Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), with the Gold Officer's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland – one of the highest state awards available to foreign nationals.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "For outstanding contribution to the development of international cooperation and partnership connecting the Republic of Poland with other states and nations, President of Poland Andrzej Duda has presented Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, with one of the highest honours the Republic of Poland can bestow on foreigners – the Gold Officer's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland."

Details: The award was presented on behalf of the Polish president by Colonel Dominik Duda, Deputy Head of Poland’s Intelligence Agency. During the ceremony, he stressed the importance of the Polish-Ukrainian partnership in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Polish officials stated that the role played by Ukraine’s military intelligence in countering Russian aggression is a key factor in ensuring the security of the entire European continent.

Quote from Budanov: "I sincerely thank President Andrzej Duda for his trust and willingness to recognise the close Polish-Ukrainian relationship! Today’s war is a fight for freedom, for our principles and the values of a united Europe. Only together can we resist the Russian horde and overcome this age-old threat to Poland and Ukraine. Our nations will always stand as one stronghold in the struggle for a peaceful future without war."

More details: President Duda also presented the Knight's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland to Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

For reference: The Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland is presented to foreign nationals who have made a significant contribution to fostering good neighbourly relations and international cooperation. Previous recipients include former US President Ronald Reagan, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

