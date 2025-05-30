Zelenskyy-Putin-Trump meeting may take place after second Istanbul talks, says Turkish Foreign Ministry

During his visit to Kyiv on Friday 30 May, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Türkiye is proposing to host a meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and Ukraine to bring the war in Ukraine closer to an end after potential second talks in Istanbul.

Source: European Pravda, citing Hurriyet Daily News, a Turkish English-language newspaper

Details: Fidan said Türkiye believes negotiations involving the three leaders and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan could occur following possible second talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, which may take place next week.

Quote from Fidan: "We sincerely think that it is possible to cap the first and second direct Istanbul talks with a meeting between Mr. Trump, Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelenskyy, under the direction of Mr. Erdoğan. Progress is certainly possible if we remain at the negotiating table."

Background:

Earlier this week, Fidan held talks with senior officials in Moscow, particularly Putin.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Putin would consider a summit with Zelenskyy, Trump and Erdoğan only if talks with Kyiv yielded results.

Moreover, Fidan said in Kyiv that the Russo-Ukrainian war is approaching a turning point.

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry noted that in Kyiv, Fidan had shared the results of his visit to Moscow.

