VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 30 May 2025, 15:39
Explosions, evacuation, road closures: Ukraine's intelligence conducts special operation in Russia's Vladivostok
Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian Defence Intelligence chief. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Two powerful explosions occurred near Desantnaya Bay in the city of Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East on the morning of 30 May. Ukrainska Pravda sources have reported that the blasts were the result of a successful operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the special services 

Details: At least two explosions were reported in the area where the 47th Separate Air Assault Battalion of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade (military unit No. 30926) is stationed. One blast occurred near a checkpoint and the other at a location where personnel and command staff of the unit were present. Military personnel, equipment and special assets were hit.

Local residents stated that at least ten ambulances and a medical evacuation helicopter arrived at the scene. Damaged equipment is being removed from the military site in military Ural trucks.

In contrast, regional authorities claimed the incident was caused by the explosion of two gas cylinders, asserting that "no one was injured".

A counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared in Vladivostok. The area around the military site has been sealed off. The road between Lazurnaya Bay and the village of Shchitovaya has been closed.

The 155th Marine Brigade has been actively involved in combat operations against Ukraine, including documented participation in the battles in Mariupol, Vuhledar and Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

